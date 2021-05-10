Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

