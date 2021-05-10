Chimpion Trading Up 11.5% This Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $144.48 million and $1.06 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for $4.55 or 0.00007833 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00087231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00106527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.16 or 0.00801795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00049503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,274.31 or 0.09071867 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

