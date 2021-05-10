TIM (NYSE:TIMB) PT Raised to $16.50

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.50 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TIMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get TIM alerts:

TIMB opened at $11.80 on Monday. TIM has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.01.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). TIM had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $867.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TIM will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.