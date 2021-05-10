Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 64.7% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $20,854.28 and $2,155.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 64.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,693.31 or 0.99233014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00048055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00231353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001699 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.