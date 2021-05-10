Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 386 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $9,702,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in VMware by 9.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VMware by 213.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $1,964,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $163.41 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average is $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

