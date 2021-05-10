Exane Derivatives Boosts Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,637,000 after purchasing an additional 566,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $28,649,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 185,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,186,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 249,969 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGO opened at $11.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

