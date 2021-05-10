IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ opened at $233.35 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day moving average of $223.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.02.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

