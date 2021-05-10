Exane Derivatives Buys New Shares in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAQ opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.