Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

