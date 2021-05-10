IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $372.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.58 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

