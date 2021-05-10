PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $2,410,227.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,325,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,876,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 319,960 shares worth $19,799,413. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $57.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.