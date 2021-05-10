Barclays Boosts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $187.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $184.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.86.

LEA opened at $195.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $87.76 and a fifty-two week high of $196.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day moving average is $162.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Lear by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

