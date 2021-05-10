Barclays Boosts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $35.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 29.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Get Groupon alerts:

GRPN stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2,995.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 432,039 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.