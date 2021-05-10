Robert W. Baird Boosts Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $18.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $12.24 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $583.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

