CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,546 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after buying an additional 841,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DQ. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

NYSE DQ opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.10 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

