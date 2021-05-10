CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 141.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $184.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

