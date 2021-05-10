CWM Advisors LLC Buys 30,554 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,554 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after buying an additional 272,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,011,000 after buying an additional 213,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after buying an additional 86,456 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $251,156.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

MIK opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

