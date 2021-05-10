CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 709 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Thor Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

NYSE:THO opened at $145.90 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

