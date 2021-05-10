CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 207.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENSG stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average is $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

