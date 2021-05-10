Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $215,568.36. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

