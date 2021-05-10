DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Progyny worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $51.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $912,150.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,117,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,025,633.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,864 shares of company stock worth $23,185,154 over the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

