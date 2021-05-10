Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $115.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of BC opened at $115.91 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $116.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

