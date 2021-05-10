PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on June 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $23.30.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.