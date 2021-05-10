Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
PDO opened at $21.00 on Monday.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
