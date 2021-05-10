National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.

In related news, insider Simon McKeon bought 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$24.65 ($17.61) per share, with a total value of A$70,992.00 ($50,708.57). Also, insider Ross McEwan 180,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

