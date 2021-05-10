Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $90.34 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.