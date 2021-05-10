Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.23.
LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.21.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.