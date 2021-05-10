Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.23.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 379,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 311.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

