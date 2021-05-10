Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $452.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 54.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

