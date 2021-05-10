Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

