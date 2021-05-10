Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCOM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

