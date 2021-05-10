AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
APP stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $71.51.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
