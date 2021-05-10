AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

APP stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

