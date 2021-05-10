561 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.84 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94.

