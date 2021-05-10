Exane Derivatives Sells 2,198 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SEA were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SEA by 176.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,732,914 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,068,000 after purchasing an additional 402,938 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $46,336,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

SE stock opened at $240.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.63 and its 200-day moving average is $216.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

