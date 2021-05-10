68,000 Shares in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $3,037,000.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

