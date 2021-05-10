Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,036 shares of company stock worth $3,005,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

