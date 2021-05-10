Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Exane Derivatives owned 0.17% of SCVX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCVX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SCVX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SCVX during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in SCVX by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SCVX during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCVX during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCVX opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. SCVX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

