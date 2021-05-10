CWM Advisors LLC Buys 26,379 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,729 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Shares of RF opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

