JustInvest LLC Acquires New Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KMX stock opened at $129.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.49. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $138.66.
KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.
In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
