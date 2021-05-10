JustInvest LLC Acquires New Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $129.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.49. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $138.66.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

