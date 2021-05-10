Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

CarMax stock opened at $129.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.66.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

