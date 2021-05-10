Kylin (KYL) Price Tops $0.72

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $58.85 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kylin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00086995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00106463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.47 or 0.00799915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.21 or 0.09007227 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,556,878 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

