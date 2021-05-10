Greenleaf Trust Purchases 367 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,486 shares of company stock valued at $19,358,880 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $483.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.97, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.29 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.