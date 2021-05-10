Truadvice LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Truadvice LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 186,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.