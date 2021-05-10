Truadvice LLC Sells 8,594 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Truadvice LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39.

