Greenleaf Trust Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $239.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.73.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

