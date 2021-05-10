Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,095,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,445,000 after buying an additional 340,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $228.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.69 and a 200 day moving average of $213.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

