Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $155,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $332.38 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.53 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.99.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.