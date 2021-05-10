CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $465.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.57 and its 200-day moving average is $410.53. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.45.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

