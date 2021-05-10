Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $443.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

