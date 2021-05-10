Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 56 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $16,850,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,449.27.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,507.20 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,017.26 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,433.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,246.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.