Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $143,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

